Senior doctor writes message to mark China’s 3rd Medical Workers’ Day

Liu Zhengyin, senior doctor and doctoral supervisor from the Infection Department at the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), discusses the medical record at PUMCH in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 14, 2020. Liu was head of PUMCH’s first medical assistance team to Wuhan during the COVID-19 outbreak. After arriving in Wuhan in January, the medical team set up general wards and an intensive care unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients. Liu was among the first group of doctors who entered the wards and directly contacted with the patients. In face of limited understanding on the epidemic at the initial stage, Liu himself couldn’t help crying bitterly and kept reflecting on why the treatment had failed to save more lives during a meeting to discuss the causes of patients’ deaths. This scene deeply touched other members of the medical team. Liu also took a lead to collect samples for COVID-19 test from patients, encouraging other medical workers to fight together against the infectious disease. Liu now have returned to his daily job at the hospital in Beijing and is still busy working in the front line of rescuing patients and conducting research. China set Aug. 19 as its Medical Workers’ Day to call for respect from society for medical and health workers. To mark the 3rd Medical Workers’ Day, Liu wrote down a message saying that the aspiration of being a medical worker and the mission of protecting people’s lives should be kept firmly in mind. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)