Senior HKSAR gov’t official describes some lawmakers’ filibustering as outrageous

15 SHARES Share Tweet

A senior official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Sunday that the filibustering of some lawmakers is outrageous and disappointing and he called for the Legislative Council (LegCo) to be back on track as soon as possible.

Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government Matthew Cheung made the remarks in an online article after the LegCo House Committee presided over by Dennis Kwok Wing-hang failed to elect its chairman and vice chairman again at the 16th meeting, which has been six months since the first meeting.

Some LegCo members obviously abused procedures and spare no efforts to obstruct the election of the House Committee and the administration of the HKSAR government, which is irresponsible and in disregard of public interests, Cheung said.

The standstill of the House Committee has left multiple bills related to the economy and people’s livelihood laid aside and the LegCo unable to perform its function, Cheung said.

If the filibustering continues during the remaining more than three months of the LegCo session, all the bills yet to be dealt with will become invalid, Cheung said, stressing that the “burn with us” political tactic will damage the public interests and plunge Hong Kong into further difficulties.

Cheung called on efforts to reverse the situation and let the LegCo resume normal operation at an early date.