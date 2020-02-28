Senior House Democrat Clyburn endorses Biden for president

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 26 – James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black legislator from the early voting state of South Carolina, said on Wednesday he would endorse former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for president.

Clyburn’s coveted endorsement comes before South Carolina’s primary on Saturday, the 2020 Democratic candidates’ fourth presidential nominating contest. A majority of Democratic voters in the state are African American. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)