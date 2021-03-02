Senior Japanese cabinet official resigns amid scandal involving PM’s son

TOKYO, March 1 (Xinhua) — A senior public relations official for the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has resigned, the government said Monday, amid a scandal involving multiple bureaucrats being wined and dined by Suga’s son, in potential violation of the country’s ethics law.

Makiko Yamada, cabinet public relations secretary, informed the government of her intention to resign the previous day, saying she could no longer fulfill her duties owing to health issues, Japan’s top government spokesperson said.

“It is very regrettable. The government will swiftly decide on her successor so as not to affect operations,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular press briefing.

Yamada drew flak from the opposition camp after she was found to have been treated to dinner worth 74,000 yen (700 U.S. dollars) by Seigo Suga, who works for Tohokushinsha Film Corp., when she was a senior bureaucrat at the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

The ministry is responsible for issuing licenses to a satellite broadcasting business run by Tohokushinsha Film Corp.

Central government officials under Japan’s National Public Service Ethics Law are prohibited from receiving personal favors from official associates or stakeholders.

Speaking at a lower house budget committee meeting, Suga said Yamada’s resignation was “unavoidable.”

He also apologized for the scandal involving his son. “The government must deeply reflect on severely damaging people’s trust,” he said.

So far, 11 officials of the communications ministry have been rebuked after it was found they were wined and dined by Tohokushinsha Film officials, with some of them treated by Suga’s son in particular. Enditem