Senior lawmakers hear reports on law deliberations

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) held a meeting of its Council of Chairpersons on Thursday to hear reports on the deliberation of several bills, including draft laws and law revisions.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

Li Fei, chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, reported on the deliberation of draft revisions to the Law on Animal Epidemic Prevention and the Administrative Penalty Law, a draft coast-guard law and a draft decision on establishing the Beijing Financial Court.

Zhang Yesui, chairman of the NPC Foreign Affairs Committee, reported on the deliberation of a treaty on the transfer of sentenced persons between China and Belgium, and an extradition treaty with Morocco.

Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, reported on the deliberation of reports on deputies’ proposals. He also reported on bills related to deputy qualifications and personnel matters.

The meeting decided to submit the draft bills to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review prior to voting. Enditem