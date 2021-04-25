Senior legislator stresses implementation of TCM law

NANNING, April 24 (Xinhua) — A senior Chinese legislator has called for strengthened implementation of the Law on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to promote the high-quality development of TCM.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour on the enforcement of the TCM law in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Wednesday to Saturday.

The inspection team visited a plantation for TCM materials, hospitals, a community health center and TCM-producing enterprises to learn about TCM development in Guangxi.

The team also held symposiums with representatives from the local governments, Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine, and Guangxi Institute of Chinese Medicine and Pharmaceutical Science.

Wang applauded Guangxi’s achievements in fully enforcing the TCM law.

He also called for promoting the preservation and development of TCM to advance the Healthy China initiative. Enditem