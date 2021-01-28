Senior legislator stresses legal guarantees for green development

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — A senior Chinese lawmaker on Thursday urged efforts to strengthen legal safeguards for green development.

Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, made the call at a meeting on work in environmental protection and resource conservation held in Beijing.

Shen highlighted the need to build a beautiful China in accordance with laws and safeguard clear water and lush mountains through the rule of law.

Shen stressed strengthening supervision over the implementation of related laws. She also urged fortifying ecological and environmental protection in major river basins, areas and key fields to give people a greater sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security. Enditem