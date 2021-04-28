Senior legislator stresses workers’ role in economic, social development

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) — A senior Chinese legislator on Tuesday called on workers across the country to contribute more to economic and social development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Wang Dongming, vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee and chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, extended greetings to workers at a mobilization meeting held in Beijing to mark the upcoming Labor Day.

Wang asked trade unions at various levels to carry out vocational skills competitions spanning multiple sectors, protect workers’ rights and interests and constantly deepen reform and innovation.

Exemplary units and workers were granted national labor awards and honorary titles at the meeting. Enditem