Senior military officials join deliberations at China’s legislative session

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — Senior Chinese military officials Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia on Friday respectively joined group deliberations of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and armed police force at the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s national legislature.

Both Xu and Zhang are members of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission.

Xu asked the armed forces to strengthen work in areas including military training and war preparedness, reform and innovation, as well as Party leadership and Party building.

Xu said the armed forces will resolutely support the important decision of the NPC to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in accordance with the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, and unswervingly safeguard China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Zhang urged the armed forces to accelerate the modernization of national defense and the armed forces from a new starting point, promote military training transformation, and improve China’s military strength. Enditem