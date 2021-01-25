Senior official calls for strengthening legal studies

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — A senior Chinese official on Monday urged the China Legal Exchange Foundation to support legal studies, promote legal exchanges and contribute to building the rule of law in China.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the China Law Society, made the remarks when meeting council members of the foundation.

Wang encouraged the foundation to give full play to its role as a charitable organization and provide support to the development of legal education, legal knowledge popularization, and poverty reduction through legal services.

The China Legal Exchange Foundation is a public foundation founded in 1986 and conducts charitable activities under the supervision of the China Law Society. Enditem