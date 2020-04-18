Senior official calls for stronger legal guarantee for public health

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) — Wang Chen, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official and head of the China Law Society, on Thursday called on legal workers to better fulfill their responsibilities and contribute to strengthening a legal guarantee for public health.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, stressed scaling up lawmaking in public health across the board, at a meeting held by the China Law Society, asking legal workers to put forward suggestions focusing on legal issues involved in improving the prevention and control mechanism for major epidemic outbreaks and the country’s emergency management system on public health.

Regarding the conflicts and disputes that may be caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, Wang said legal workers should publicize and interpret related laws and regulations, and provide targeted legal services for individuals and sectors. Enditem