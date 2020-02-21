Senior official stresses comprehensive management in curbing COVID-19 epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, underlined the role of comprehensive management in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic in a teleconference Wednesday.

Guo, also the head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, called on primary-level political and legal units to strengthen the work of verifying information, advocating policy, mediating contradictions and providing help to people in need.

Guo also emphasized the importance of conducting prevention and control work in accordance with the law, and guarantee the safety, health and rights of the public.