Senior official stresses efforts to support achieving poverty alleviation goals

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday said rule of law should provide powerful support for the country to achieve poverty alleviation goals and build a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Guo, also head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks on his inspection tour to Hebei Province in north China from Tuesday to Wednesday.

During his visit to Xiongan New Area, Guo urged accurately readjusting and improving judicial policies to facilitate work and production resumption and help ease businesses’ difficulties.

He also emphasized strengthening judicial guarantee for law enforcement on ecological environment and offering quality and efficient political and legal public services.