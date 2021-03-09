Senior political advisors meet at annual session of China’s top political advisory body

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) — The Chairpersons’ Council of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee held a meeting on Tuesday.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and approved a series of draft documents, including a draft resolution of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a draft political resolution on the fourth session of 13th CPPCC National Committee, and decided to submit them to the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee for review on Wednesday. Enditem