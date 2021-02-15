Senior pro-gov’t military commander killed in Yemen: source

ADEN, Yemen, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — A high-level commander of Yemen’s pro-government forces was killed on Monday in the ongoing battles with the Houthi military in the country’s northeastern province of Marib, a government official told Xinhua.

According to Marib’s local authority, “the Houthis fired a missile and killed Brigadier Mohamed Asoudi, commander of the 203rd Infantry Army Brigade, along with a number of his bodyguards in Sirwah district, west of Marib province.”

The official said on condition of anonymity that “Asoudi was killed by the missile strike while he was leading pro-government forces in the ongoing fighting with the Houthis in Sirwah.”

Battles are still continuing intensively as Houthis are progressing to fully capture the strategic oil-rich province of Marib from the government’s grip.

Dozens were either killed or injured from both warring sides in the non-stop armed confrontations in Marib amid heavy airstrikes carried out by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

Escalation of fighting between the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia has displaced nearly 400 families in Marib.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemen conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government.

The war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million others, and pushed the country to the brink of famine. Enditem