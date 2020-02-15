Senior UN official voices confidence in China’s fight against novel coronavirus

NEW YORK, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Jorge Chediek, director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), told Xinhua on Thursday that China will soon overcome the current problem of novel coronavirus epidemic and emerge even stronger than before.

“I’m very confident that China will overcome this crisis very soon and will again emerge even stronger than before,” said Chediek.

“We’re very proud of the response that China is giving to this epidemic, and also the example it is setting for the rest of the world, which is again, a demonstration of the great leadership China is showing in many areas of development,” said Chediek, also envoy of UN Secretary-General on South-South Cooperation.

China’s response to the epidemic is “extraordinary,” he noted.

Speaking of how the international community should correctly respond to this kind of health issue, Chediek said that “the best we can do is to follow the science, to follow the advice, and to really utilize the scientific responses to confront the epidemic, not be guided by prejudices or full of overreactions.”

“One of the worst things we can do is to confront this epidemic with ignorance and discrimination,” he added.

“We’re very confident the world will be up to the challenge and come in close coordination with China,” said the UNOSSC director.