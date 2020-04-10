Senior wanted YPG/PKK terrorist caught in E. Turkey

ANKARA

A senior wanted YPG/PKK terrorist was captured early Friday in police operations in eastern Turkey, officials said Friday.

Mahmut Oktay was apprehended when a suspicious vehicle was stopped in the Mus province, on the main road, as part of internal security operations, said an Interior Ministry statement.

After the suspected terrorists in the car opened fire, security forces retaliated, and Okay, codenamed Hayri Mava, was captured after being wounded.

Another person suspected of aiding and abetting PKK terrorism was also apprehended.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut