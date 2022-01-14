Seniors eat pot brownies during a card game without realizing it.

Talk about putting your best foot forward.

After unknowingly eating marijuana brownies, a group of senior citizens in South Dakota began to feel a certain way.

According to the New York Post, 73-year-old Irene Koranda brought the brownies from her house as a nice gesture to feed her crew while they played their usual Tuesday night card game at the Tabor Community Center in Tabor, a town near Sioux Falls.

What the woman didn’t know was that the brownies were laced with half a pound of THC butter that Michael had picked up on a trip to Colorado.

According to The Smoking Gun, some of the elderly people who ate the brownies became ill, with the Deputy Sheriff who investigated the matter later discovering that marijuana was to blame for what was initially thought to be a poisoning.

Koranda later told the cops that she took the brownies while her son was sleeping, implying that her son had no idea his brownies would be given to the community center patrons.

Michael was later charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to NBC Chicago, and could face a five-year prison sentence.

If he is found guilty, he may be subject to a (dollar)10,000 fine.