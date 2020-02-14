Sephora Australia cancels ALL makeup services and beauty lessons due to coronavirus fears

Cosmetics giant Sephora has suspended all makeup services and beauty lessons around Australia due to coronavirus fears.

As the virus continues to spread, the retailer has confirmed the company will not offer its in-store services until further notice as a highly precautionary approach to keep its customers safe.

‘Sephora and its parent company LVMH are aware of the current coronavirus and take their duty of care seriously,’ a Sephora spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘As a result, they have implemented several precautions to ensure the health and wellbeing of all their customers and cast of the Australian stores are paramount.’

The makeup chain has emailed a number of customers saying ‘all custom makeover services and makeup lessons will be suspended until further notice’.

The cancellation comes as there are currently 15 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Australia – four in New South Wales, four in Victoria, five in Queensland, and two in South Australia.

Of the previously reported cases, five have recovered. The other patients are in a stable condition, the Australian Department of Health confirmed.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) declares the coronavirus epidemic to be a global emergency, doctors have urged people to practice good hygiene and other measures to product against infections.

Good hygiene includes washing your hands often with soap and water, and using a tissue and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

The coronavirus is most likely spread from person to person through direct close contact with a person while they are infectious.

Coronavirus is spread by respiratory droplets released from coughing or sneezing.

But Australia’s deputy chief medical officer professor Paul Kelly confirmed last month the virus is spread by close contact ‘over a period of time’ so it’s ‘virtually totally safe’ to walk past an infected person on the street.

Other things you should avoid is touching objects or surfaces (like doorknobs or tables) that has droplets from a cough or sneeze by an infected person, and then touching your mouth or face.

Last month, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed tests proved humans caught it from animals at the Huanan Seafood Wholesales Market in Wuhan city.