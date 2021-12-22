Serb political parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina are raided by Bosnian police.

Serb political parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina have been raided by Bosnian police.

The searches come amid separatist moves by some Serb politicians, which have been condemned by prosecutors, EU countries, and Turkey.

BELGRADE, SERBIA (Reuters) –

Bosnia and Herzegovina police raided the Serbian People’s Party (NSP) headquarters on Wednesday, retaliating against a separatist push by some of the country’s Serb leaders.

The operation was carried out by the State Investigation and Protection Agency in Banja Luka, the administrative capital of the Republika Srpska entity.

Prosecutors in Bosnia and Herzegovina launched an investigation into some Republika Srpska politicians on Monday, weeks after Serb legislators threatened to leave the federation if the government did not resolve the country’s mounting political challenges.

Following the raid on the NSP headquarters, security forces searched the National Democratic Movement (NDP) headquarters for documents as part of the investigation into an attack on the constitutional order, according to an official statement.

Prosecutors announced on Monday that they had launched an investigation into provocative statements made in December.

Milorad Dodik, a Serb member of the country’s Presidential Council, told Republika Srpska lawmakers on November 11 that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s breakup was “inevitable” if “we cannot overcome the difficult situations we are in.”

In such a scenario, Dodik declared that Republika Srpska would “leave the country,” and lawmakers devised plans to establish separate government laws and procedures.

On Monday, the prosecutor claimed that the lawmakers’ meeting was an attack on the constitutional order and the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian war in 1992-95.

The US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy embassies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the European Union delegation, strongly condemned the move and urged the assembly to reverse its decisions.

“The decisions of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska are harmful to the constitutional and legal framework and detrimental to the peaceful and prosperous future of the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Turkey said through a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

Disputed politics

Bosnia and Herzegovina is currently embroiled in a political conflict between Bosniaks and Serbs.

The conflict erupted after Valentin Inzko, Bosnia-Herzegovina’s former high representative, amended the criminal code in July to make it illegal to deny genocide and glorify war criminals.

Bosnian Serb lawmakers retaliated by threatening to boycott the country’s institutions.

Dodik slammed the amendments and pushed for the thorny separatist measures in the Republika Srpska parliament.