Serbia adopts new curfew for Easter weekend

BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia’s president announced a new curfew Tuesday that begins Friday at 5 p.m. that will last until 5 a.m. Tuesday local time (1500GMT to 0300GMT) during the Easter weekend for Orthodox Christians.

Aleksandar Vucic told Radio Television of Serbia that some cities have become a great annoyance because of the influx of people from abroad.

“Southeast and south of Serbia are very affected, and that Belgrade is on average [number of infections], because certain results have been achieved, but it is not enough,” said Vucic.

He also said children with autism accompanied by parents will be able to leave their homes at any time.

Serbia has 4,465 COVID-19 cases with 94 deaths.

The government previously declared a state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (1300GMT to 0300GMT) that began April 3 and an entire lockdown for the weekend.

It also closed its borders to foreign nationals, while schools, colleges, sports halls, and gyms have also been closed.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed more than 124,500, and infected nearly 2 million, while nearly 470,000 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.