Serbia donates 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO, March 2 (Xinhua) — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visited Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and presented a donation of 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines (10,000 doses) to its neighbor, the Presidency of BiH said Tuesday in a press release.

“We live with each other and next to each other,” Vucic told reporters at the Sarajevo International Airport, adding that it’s perfectly common to help a neighbor.

Chairman of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, thanked Vucic for the donation. “This donation speaks very loud and clear about the policies that have been pursued by Serbia,” said Dodik.

These 5,000 AstraZeneca vaccines are the first to arrive in the Federation of BiH (FBIH) — one of the two BiH entities — which has not yet started its vaccination campaign.

The other BiH entity, Republika Srpska (RS), started the vaccine rollout for medical workers on Feb. 12, upon the arrival of the first shipment of 2,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines.

Republika Srpska has also ordered vaccines from China’s Sinopharm, said Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the RS Alen Seranic. Enditem