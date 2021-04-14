Serbia planning 800 charter flights to Turkey, Egypt

BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia is planning to send over 800 charter flights to tourist resorts in Turkey and Egypt this summer thanks to mass vaccinations, the transportation minister announced Monday.

“We all long for a normal life, without fears or restrictions,” said Tomislav Momirovi.

“The battle with the coronavirus has lasted for more than a year, it has tired us out and no one has been spared. I expect that mass vaccination will enable the opening of all borders.”

Flights from the capital Belgrade are set to travel to famed Turkish Riviera destinations of Antalya, Bodrum, and Dalaman, while flights to Egypt are expected to go to Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada.

The Balkan country so far vaccinated nearly 2 million of its population of 7 million with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The country became a regional hub for vaccination after inviting citizens from neighboring countries to receive free vaccines.