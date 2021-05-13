Serbia protests Israel’s attacks on Palestinians

BELGRADE, Serbia

Residents in the Serbian capital gathered to protest the Israeli policy of violations against Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian diaspora in Belgrade organized the demonstration under the slogan, Freedom for Palestine.

Diaspora President Sami Hijjo said that the message is clear and simple: “Peace for Palestinians.”

“We want to live in peace. Jerusalem is not a gift to anyone. Jerusalem is a city under siege,” said Hijjo.

Hijo urged countries and Serbia to work to stop Israel’s persecution of Palestinians.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and chanted “Free Palestine”, “Save Jerusalem”, “Save Gaza” and “Stop killing children.”

Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

Protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.

And Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound late Friday, using stun grenades and gas bombs. Women were also targeted by Israeli forces, according to witnesses.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.