Serbia ready for ‘constructive talks’ with Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia

The Serbian president is meeting Kosovo premier in Washington for a “constructive conversation,” an official said on Monday.

The remarks by Marko Duric, director of the Office for Kosovo, came two days after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s announcement of the meeting with Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti at the White House on Sept. 3 and 4.

“The intention of the hosts to focus on the economy coincides with our position that the free flow of people, capital, goods and services, removal of barriers and better economic connections are needed in the entire region for joint development,” Duric said.

US National Security adviser Robert O’Brien will host the talks with the US special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo negotiations, Richard Grenell.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states recognizing it as an autonomous country.

Belgrade, however, maintains that it is a breakaway province, and has worked to roll back recognition.