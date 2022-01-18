Serbian ambassador says relations with Turkiye are at a “historic high.”

Ahead of President Vucic’s official visit to Turkiye, Serbia’s ambassador in Ankara tells Anadolu Agency that bilateral relations can only improve.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to Serbia’s ambassador in Ankara, relations between Turkiye and Serbia are at a “historic peak” and are still developing.

The “warm and sincere relationship” between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Serbian counterpart Alexander Vucic “made our bilateral relations so radiant, productive, and mutually beneficial,” according to Zoran Markovic, speaking ahead of Vucic’s official visit to Turkiye on Tuesday at Erdogan’s invitation.

“Now that the stage has been set in such a positive way, our relations can only progress so that we can all benefit, not just our two countries, but regional cooperation and beyond,” he said.

“Bilateral relations, particularly the further expansion and adding substance to our multifaceted cooperation in a number of fields,” Markovic said will be the main agenda of Vucic’s visit.

He added that the two countries will sign a number of agreements in a variety of fields, including culture, tourism, education, investment, and the economy.

“The two presidents will also discuss regional and global issues, especially those where there is room for building synergies through common endeavors and exploring avenues that will benefit all.”

Markovic described Turkiye’s relationship with Balkan countries as “an important regional power and a powerful and influential actor on the global scene.”

“We consider Turkey’s role as positive and constructive, and its relations with the Balkan countries as amicable, constructive, and beneficial, in line with historical ties among the people of the region and a common set of values that have been forged living alongside each other for centuries,” the ambassador said.

Volume of trade between Turkiye and Serbia

Markovic said that by the end of 2021, trade between Turkiye and Serbia had surpassed the goal set by the two presidents at the Second High-Level Cooperation Council meeting in Belgrade in October 2019.

“Even with the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global contraction of economic flows, our bilateral trade volume continued to grow.”

