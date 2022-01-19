Serena Stevens, 19, went missing after traveling to San Diego to’sleep on the beach,’ but has yet to be found.

According to reports, a teen girl went missing after visiting San Diego to “sleep on the beach.”

Serena Stevens, 19, has been missing since her sister reported her missing on January 17.

According to police in San Diego, she arrived on the West Coast on January 12 and told her sister she was going to the beach to sleep.

Serena is thought to have arrived in the city from New York on the same day.

According to NBC7, family members said they spoke to the 19-year-old the next day.

Serena is accused of posting images and videos of the Ocean Beach coastline on her social media accounts, according to police.

Ocean Beach is about seven miles from San Diego’s downtown area.

Family members have taken to social media to make pleas for information about Serena’s whereabouts.

Serena went to San Diego with a “bag of clothes and a tent,” according to a woman believed to be Serena’s twin.

Serena’s grandmother wrote on Facebook that the teenager “promised to be in contact with her twin,” but that she hadn’t heard from her in three days.

According to the news outlet KUSI, police believe the 19-year-old is in grave danger because she has never gone missing before.

As part of the active search, family members have also shared photographs of the coastline.

Serena’s safety is being prayed for by dozens of social media users.

According to police, Serena stands around 5 feet 5 inches tall, has brown hair, and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 and reference the ID number (hashtag)22-500059.

