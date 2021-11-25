Serena Williams’ ailing father will lose his (dollar)1.1 million home after her stepmother took out a mortgage without his permission.

Serena Williams’s ailing father will lose his $1.1 million home after her stepmother took out a mortgage ‘without his consent.’

Will Smith’s character in the new film King Richard, SERENA Williams’ ailing father, will lose his home next year after his estranged wife allegedly obtained a mortgage without his permission.

Richard Williams, 79, claims that his estranged wife Lakeisha, 42, forged his signature in order to transfer their West Palm Beach property into her name and borrow money from “hard lender” David Simon to start a failed trucking company.

Judge Donald Hafele ruled in Simon’s favor in June, finding the couple jointly liable.

The property’s foreclosure auction has been scheduled for February 21 at 10 a.m. next year.

Richard was the one who took his estranged wife and Simon to court four years ago, but The Sun can exclusively reveal that he has now been forced to accept the settlement.

It means he’ll have to sell the house he bought in 1995 for (dollar)355,000 with tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams’ mother, Oracene.

According to Zillow, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home – which has since fallen into disrepair and been abandoned by both Lakeisha and Richard – is now worth around (dollar)1.1 million.

During the trial, his health rapidly deteriorated, and it was revealed in court documents that the former tennis coach had suffered two strokes and that his doctor had diagnosed him with dementia and irreversible brain damage.

While Richard and Simon reached an agreement, Lakeisha tried to keep the house by filing a last-minute Chapter 13 bankruptcy on June 18, putting the sale on hold, claiming she owed up to (dollar)1 million to a string of banks and the IRS.

However, on September 13, Lakeisha voluntarily dismissed the case after the bankruptcy courts upheld Judge Hafele’s decision.

Richard claimed that his younger wife transferred the deed to their home without his permission and obtained a (dollar)152K mortgage from ‘hard lender’ Simon in February 2017 after imitating his writing, which she later admitted to.

She then borrowed another (dollar)127K a few months later, repaying only about (dollar)25K.

The case, which began in April 2017, has revealed shocking allegations about their tumultuous marriage.

Lakeisha’s deposition revealed that she had previously forged Richard’s signature in order to sell his 1999 Bluebird Wanderlodge Motor Coach, valued at (dollar)45K, to buy food for herself and their now-eight-year-old son Dylan.

“I was primarily bankrupted by my husband’s refusal to assist me.

It was my son and I not getting any money, so I had to sell it so I and my son could eat… we didn’t have anything,” she explained.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

