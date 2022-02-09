Serenity Ann McKinney’s final photo, taken in 2020 before she vanished, has been revealed, as her family claims her mother ‘cut contact’ with her.

Serenity Ann McKinney’s final photo was taken in 2020, just before she vanished, according to her family, who claim her mother ‘cut contact’ with her.

A MISSING four-year-old girl was last seen during the Christmas season of 2020, just months before her mother and boyfriend cut ties with their family.

On December 27, 2020, one of Serenity McKinney’s grandmothers was scrolling through her phone’s photos when she came across one of the last photos of her four-year-old granddaughter holding a doll.

Serenity’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney, displayed unusual behavior the following year, according to two of her grandmothers who spoke to The Sun US exclusively.

Last week, Serenity’s family notified the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that they believed the young girl was in danger.

According to Serenity’s paternal grandma Melody Roller and step grandma Aundria DeVaryshe, McKinney was dating Dakota Hill, whom their family met during Christmas 2020.

“We didn’t really know him.”

“We only met him once or twice,” DeVaryshe said, “but he didn’t raise any red flags.”

“He was very polite and well-mannered, and Serenity showed no fear of him.”

“I’m surprised we’re having to go through this,” she expressed her surprise.

“We were heartbroken.

“I don’t know how else to put it.”

Both McKinney and Hill were apprehended on Sunday in Kansas after allegedly fleeing their home state of Kentucky after arrest warrants were issued, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky.

“Serenity wasn’t with them,” Ms Roller said through tears as she received the news.

Where has Serenity gone? That is still the most pressing question.

“My gut tells me she has to be OK Serenity has to be OK,” Ms Roller said less than an hour before saying McKinney and Hill were arrested.

“She’ll return home,” says the narrator.

We’ll track her down.

“We have no choice,” Ms Roller stated.

“There’s no getting around it.

We have no idea where she is, but we need to find her.”

When police in Shelby County, Kansas, questioned Serenity’s mother and Hill about her whereabouts, they were said to be uncooperative.

Their charges haven’t been made public as of Tuesday afternoon, but authorities say they’re in the process of being extradited back to Kansas.

DeVaryshe stated that they are concerned not only for Serenity’s safety but also for Catherine, whom they refer to as “Abby.”

Ms Roller claims Abby bought a new phone with a new number and blocked everyone on social media, including her younger sister, whom Abby “adores.”

When the two grandmothers asked if they could see Serenity or spend time together, she always had an excuse, according to them.

Ms Roller, a Florida resident, visited Kentucky in April and requested to see Serenity and stay with her overnight.

Her response was this…

