Sergio Aguero offers injury update after limping out of Man City’s Carabao Cup final win

Sergio Aguero has offered an injury update after he was substituted late on in Manchester City ’s Carabao Cup final win.

City beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley with Aguero netting the opener before Rodri’s header doubled the lead for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Villa pushed on after Mbwana Samatta had halved the deficit though City held on to seal their third Carabao Cup title in a row.

The victory was soured somewhat by Aguero’s departure late on with the forward limping off.

Though he has dismissed fears that the injury is a serious one having been seen with heavy strapping and ice on his knee.

“Yeah, I’m okay,” the Argentine told Sky Sports after the match.

“It was just a kick on my knee but I’m fine.

“The goal, for me, it’s important when the team is winning, so I am so happy for the goal but I am happy because we are winning the cup.”

City boss Guardiola was delighted to follow up his previous Carabao Cup success with another victory.

The Spaniard said: “Three times in a row is a big success. It’s the consistency, incredible.

“It was awesome. We struggled in the first minutes and the last ones.

“They had two clear chances in the first minutes but we played really well, especially in the second half.

“The game was good. Phil was clinical. Big success, our second title of the season with the Community Shield, it’s so nice.

“We’ve won a lot. I tried when we arrive, every game we play we try to win it, every competition we try to win it, and three times in a row, being here and winning is great.”

Manchester City will look at progressing into the next round of another cup this week as they return to action in the FA Cup.

The current FA Cup holders face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday in the fifth round of this year’s competition.