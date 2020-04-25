Sergio Moro’s resignation shakes power in Brazil

Former Brazilian Minister of Justice Sergio Moro in Brasilia on April 24. UESLEI MARCELINO / REUTERS

A global pandemic, coupled with an economic crash: all of this was not enough for Jair Bolsonaro. Since Friday, April 24, with the brutal resignation of the very popular justice minister Sergio Moro, Brazil has also been plunged into a serious political crisis, with potentially explosive consequences.

It all started on Thursday April 23. In the afternoon, the president announced his intention to replace the director of the all-powerful Federal Police (PF), equivalent to the American FBI, subordinate to the Ministry of Justice. Problem: Mauricio Valeixo, in charge of the position, is a close friend among those close to Sergio Moro. Both from Parana (in the south of the country), they jointly led the anti-corruption operation “Lava Jato”, one as a magistrate and the other as the local police chief.

The appointment of the director of FP is a presidential prerogative. Who cares: Sergio Moro is the most popular minister in the government and he doesn’t want to be dictated. To everyone’s surprise, he resigned but did not succeed in making Jair Bolsonaro bow, who camped on his decision. All night long, deputies and generals tried to mend the two men, without success. Friday morning, Official newspaper publishes Mauricio Valeixo’s referral. At 11 am sharp, Sergio Moro announces his departure.

Faced with the determined press, the now ex-minister of justice and public security lets go. He accuses President Bolsonaro of attacking the independence of the justice system by wishing to appoint the head of the PF ” a relative that he could call for information ” on the investigations in progress and in particular those (numerous) targeting his family. ” It was clear that there would be political interference in the Federal Police, which would jeopardize my personal credibility “, concluded the former “super judge”, anxious to ” protect [s]has reputation. “

Hard blow to far-right government

The counter-offensive will come at the end of the afternoon, brutal. Sergio Moro ” is concerned first of himself and his ego, rather than Brazil “said an outraged Jair Bolsonaro in a 50-minute speech surrounded by members of his government.

Alternating grin and knotted throat, the latter delivered a confused speech to say the least, evoking in turn the political situation of the moment, but also the romantic adventures of his last son Jair Renan or the state of the swimming pool of the presidential palace. Sweeping over the accusations of his ex-minister, the president spent a long time looking at their relationship, like a disappointed lover. ” I always opened my heart to him but I doubt that he already opened his to me “, pretended to grieve the head of state: “I didn’t cry, but I was very sad. “

