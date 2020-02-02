Serial killer Levi Bellfield so evil he could never be cured, warn experts

EXCLUSIVE: A string of medics have warned serial killer Levi Bellfield, who is behind bars for three murders, is so evil he can never be cured

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is so evil he can never be cured, experts have warned.

The career criminal, 51, is behind bars for three murders, including that of 13-year-old Milly Dowler.

According to a string of medics, he feels no guilt whatsoever.

Forensic psychologist Dr Julian Boon said: “In my view, given the level of psychopathy that would appear to be writ large in his MO [modus operandi], I don’t believe he could be treated.

“The only sense in which psychopaths can be treated is when it is in their interests to be seen to be treated.”

Bellfield is said to show no signs of remorse for his crimes, 12 years after he was first caged.

Psychiatrist Dr Richard Badcock said: “I think if you wait for regret it’s going to be quite a long time.”

Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr Caoimhe McAnena, who specialises in high-risk offenders, was shocked by what Bellfield did. She said: “The vast majority of people in jail for murder and sexual offences are ashamed of what they’ve done.

“They’re not serial killers and their offences have usually come about as a result of a series of catastrophes in their own lives where they have been victims before becoming perpetrators.

“Most of them are motivated to change and never want to do anything like that again.Once I read Bellfield’s statement I felt absolutely sickened about what he subjected Milly to.”

Bellfield, from Isleworth, west London, was jailed in 2008 after being found guilty of murdering both Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange.

Three years later he was found guilty of murdering schoolgirl Milly.

After both convictions, the judge declared he should never be released. According to prison staff his behaviour remains appalling.

Forensic psychologist Dr Eric Cullen said: “I know someone who used to be an officer in the prison where Bellfield now resides…he’s just carried on pretty much the way he was.

“He’s an arrogant, obnoxious, demanding, lying bully.”

Bellfield converted to Islam in 2016. It was suspected to be a ploy.

Dr Cullen said: “He’s done what many inmates are doing and converting to Islam in order that they get out of work more often; they get better food and other privileges in prison life.”

Throughout his life Bellfield has exhibited traits including narcissism.

Forensic psychologist Dr Adrian Needs has no doubts that Bellfield is a psychopath.

He said: “Something that was very apparent with Levi Bellfield was there seemed to be a real arrogance, a real self-centredness and a sort of belief that he could do no wrong about him, and also a willingness to treat other people with absolute contempt.

“Some people have seen this as being at the core of psychopathy. Someone who grows up believing that it’s a dog eat dog, law of the jungle, survival of the fittest kind of world, and that the only principle that makes sense in that kind of environment is to look after number one.

“The roots of narcissism often occur if somebody has been rather indulged as a child. It can also happen if somebody felt inferior, maybe outside of the family, and that they had to overcompensate for the feelings of inadequacy…both might have been the case in Bellfield’s case.”

His crimes are investigated in Making A Monster, which starts on February 10 at 9pm on Crime + Investigation (Sky 156, Virgin 275, BT 328 and TalkTalk 328).