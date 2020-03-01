Serie A Games including Juventus vs Inter postponed over coronavirus fears

All five of this weekend’s Serie A games have been postponed due to the coronavirus and have been rescheduled for May

Sunday’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Inter Milan has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AC Milan vs Genoa, Parma vs SPAL, Udinese vs Fiorentina and Sassuolo vs Brescia have also been called off.

The five games were set to be played behind closed doors but have all now been called off are called off and are rescheduled for May 13.

