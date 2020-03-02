Serie A soccer match postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

A fan of AC Milan walks outside the San Siro stadium after a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa was postponed due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in Milan, Italy, March 1, 2020. The number of Italians infected by the coronavirus “continues to accelerate,” Giovanni Rezza, head of the Italian High Institute of Health’s Department of Infectious Diseases, said Sunday, adding that the country was at least a week away from seeing a peak in the outbreak. According to Angelo Borrelli, Civil Protection Department chief and Extraordinary Commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy reached 1,577 — or 1,694 including those healed or died. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)