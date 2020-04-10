Series and films for the running of the bulls: «Snowbreaker», «Banshee» and «Night Show»

New batch of recommendations to alleviate the fourth week of confinement

“A Very Secret Service”

Fifteen years after the end of World War II in France there are opposing sides and rare films (the new wave). Secret services are indispensable and that is what “A Very Secret Service” shows. The creator is Jean-François Halin and he makes a gross and cheeky period comedy. The 60s, spies, government interests, impudence, paperwork, bureaucracy, May 68, the Cold War, 25-minute episodes and two seasons. On Netflix, on demand

Banshee

“Banshee” (HBO) is a series that goes from violence and sex. But it is so much fun. Created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schicler with the executive production of Alan Ball, the plot starts from a former inmate who has spent 15 years in prison and arrives in Banshee (Pennsylvania), where he assumes the identity of a sheriff (Lucas Hood) who is killed in his presence. From the beginning there are evils and crap. In addition, corruption reigns in the town thanks to Kai Proctor, chief of the Amish and great drug trafficker. On HBO Spain, on demand

Snowpiercer

“Parasites” is pure classic cinema compared to “Snowpiecer” (2103), also by Bong Joon-ho. Korean science fiction film shot in English and written by Kelly Masterson (based on the French comic “Le transperceneige” by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochete). A crazy futuristic thriller. Pretending to fix global warming with climate engineering causes an ice age. The only survivors are on a giant train that won’t stop spinning. An Ibertrén with an undesirable future. In 2031, the elites occupy the equipped front cars and the mob is in line in miserable conditions. On Movistar + and Sky on demand

Shtisel

Now that he has given us Orthodox Jews, in addition to “Unorthodox”, we have the documentary “One of us” and “Shtisel”, all three on Netflix. The last one is an Israeli series. The protagonist family lives in Geula, Jerusalem. Created and written by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursku, the difference with “Unorthodox” is that the life of the Shtisel is treated like that of a normal family, despite that environment free of Internet, television or music (at one point they will listen on a radiocassette a children’s choir; they had not listened to music for a year). But the moderation of orthodoxy in Geula is confronted with that of its more extreme Mea Sh’arim neighbors. If “Unorthodox” knew little, “Shtisel” has more chapters. And people are prettier. On Netflix on demand

“Night function”

Since 1979, Lola Herrera has represented “Five hours with Mario”. Not all the time, of course. One day he passed out and José Sámano and Josefina Molina (producer and director) proposed a therapy consisting of meeting Daniel Dicenta, from whom he had been separated for almost 15 years, and recording it. Lola’s dressing room, with hidden cameras, is the set. And there is recorded a long conversation between the couple, their years together, the failure of the marriage. In addition, there were scenes of the presentation of the nullity claim, Lola’s walks with Juana Ginzo and interventions by the children. Josefina Molina completes with “Night Function” the portrait of a post-war woman who was already “Five hours with Mario”. With photography by Teo Escamilla, music by Alejandro Massó and Aute, it is one of the most exciting experiments in our cinema. In Flixolé on demand.

“The Memories of Gray Gardens”

Anyone who has seen the documentary “Gray Gardens” (1975) can go to “The Memories of Gray Gardens” (2017), which is on Filmin. Directed by Göran Olsson, it recreates the artistic scene of the New York of the 70s with unpublished scenes from the shooting of «Gray Gardens». In addition to Edith Bouvier Beale and her mother, Edith Ewing Bouvier, Warhol or Capote also appear. You know that in the summer of 1972 Lee Raziwill decided to make a documentary of his childhood. But Albert and David Maysles saw that the film was in the eccentric cousins. For very coffee growers, like «Innisfree». On Filmin, on demand. .