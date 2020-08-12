“Serious injuries” reported after passenger train derails in Scotland

LONDON, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — “Serious injuries” have been reported Wednesday as emergency services are dealing with a derailed train near Stonehaven, Scotland, according to local media.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described it as an “extremely serious incident” and said there were early reports of “serious injuries”.

The BBC reported smoke can be seen at the scene and it is not yet clear how many people were injured or how badly. About 30 emergency vehicles, including an air ambulance, are at the scene.

British Transport Police said its officers had been called to the scene in Aberdeenshire, where the train has derailed.

“Officers were called to the scene at 9.43 a.m. (0843 GMT) and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade,” it added.

Local media said the incident took place at Carmont near Stonehaven as torrential rain and thunderstorms caused flooding and travel disruption across many parts of central and eastern Scotland.

Sturgeon said the derailment had happened in “a very difficult location for emergency services to access.”

The BBC reported the train was made up of two locomotives and four carriages, and it is understood that the front locomotive and three passenger carriages have left the track and are now sitting on an embankment.

Network Rail Scotland, the company which looks after the rail infrastructure in Britain, said they were “working alongside the emergency services to respond to an incident involving a train near Stonehaven.”

“It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known,” said the company. Enditem