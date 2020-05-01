Serra da Estrela: Old Portugal – here it was preserved

DIt is suddenly, this feeling of having landed in good old Portugal. “The church up in the village is closed,” a friendly man explains to the stranger who is roaming Alvoco da Serra. “But the lady who has the key lives opposite. Just knock. The house with the green shutters. “

Elena Gomes, a sprightly seventies, is actually at home and ready to unlock the Nossa Senhora do Rosário church – a baroque jewel. The sanctuary and ceiling are richly decorated, the sun falls on the red runner in the middle of the room.

Senhora Elena shows the sculptures of the Rosary Virgin and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, at whose feet a bouquet of flowers smells. “I did that,” says the lady proudly.

The Nossa Senhora do Rosário church is a baroque jewel in Alvoco da Serra Source: dpa-tmn

Elena Gomes is one of 105 inhabitants in Alvoco da Serra, a village with brick-roofed houses and steep streets in the south of the Serra da Estrela. The “Sterngebirge”, that should be remembered for the time after the Corona travel restrictions, offers vacationers lonely hiking trails, clear streams, waterfalls, shepherd culture and villages as if out of time.

also read

A world of its own that is scratching the 2000-meter mark – and a hidden, unknown piece of Portugal. In addition, “a hotspot of biodiversity,” explains the otherwise poor information center in Seia.

The landscape of the Serra da Estrela is diverse

“Within a very short time you will see a wide variety of landscapes, sometimes an old glacier valley with granite, then a river valley with slate,” says hiking guide Tiago Manuel Fernandes. You can roam over plateaus and through thick forests.



Source: dpa infographic, infographic WORLD

A lake spreads out in the Rossim Valley, and the source of the Mondego bubbles up at higher altitudes, where it begins its 227-kilometer journey to the Atlantic. Boulders are lying around as if by giant hand, gorse and thimbles form splashes of color in yellow and violet. The consequences of forest and bush fires, which have long since died out, are just as obvious.

In the lowlands there are places like Valezim with a calm aura and worth seeing sacral buildings. In Seia, the interior of the Misericórdia church surprises with the filigree sculpted ensemble of sculptures “Entombment of Christ”.

Beaches and cities seem like from another world

The varied mountain scenery can be explored, for example, on the Rota das Canadas circular hiking trail, starting in Alvoco da Serra. It smells of pine, juniper and eucalyptus. Butterflies dance over grass, lizards scurry over rocks. A stream ripples in the solitude of the landscape.

Elsewhere, the skeleton of a tree trunk rises like a bow. Stone houses serve as camps and animal shelters for the shepherds.

The full beaches and bustling cities of Portugal feel very far away here – like from another world. At the end of the tour there is still a riddle: Why is there a bright white figure of Christ lying on a rusting cart? One does not know.

The healthiest area in Portugal

The Serra da Estrela can also be explored by car, but the streets are narrow. The starting point for tourists is the pretty mountain hotel “Casa das Penhas Douradas”, which emerged from a sanatorium for tuberculosis patients.

Already at the end of the 19th century, doctors classified the area as the healthiest in Portugal. This has changed just as little as the bitterly cold winter climate, which in turn makes skiers happy – while the vegetation explodes in spring.

Accommodation also occasionally offers private room renters and inns, where even in the summer high season you only pay 45 euros for a double room with breakfast.

And when you stop in a restaurant like “O Vicente” near Loriga, such huge portions of home-made food pile up for ten to twelve euros that even die-hard eaters surrender at some point. Here you get something for your money.

A swim in the river refreshes you while hiking

Mass operation is unknown in the Serra da Estrela and tourism is a delicate plant. You will also feel completely lonely on another circular hiking trail, the Rota da Caniça.

Start is in the center of Lapa dos Dinheiros at the church. Fervent chants can be heard here on Sunday mornings. But after a few meters it gets quiet.



Poço do Inferno, the “Hell’s Maw”, is not far from Manteigas Credit: Getty Images / J.M.F. Almeida

The three-hour trail leads through fern and chestnut forests. In a magical forest, the trunks are covered with moss and lichen. Light spears pierce through the canopy of leaves, red and yellow hiking signs on rock slabs show the way.

A “river beach”, Praia Fluvial, invites you to take a bath in a crystal-clear pool on warm days. A small canal gurgles further uphill under stone bridges. Scented lavender smells. A waterfall rushes past the “devil horns”, a striking rock formation.

Sheep provide the wool for traditional fabrics

The eastern entry point to the high mountains is the town of Manteigas, located in the Zêzere valley. The water of the river also serves to clean the raw material of the Burel manufactory.

also read

It delivers bags and coats made of the traditional sheep wool fabric, designed by trendy designers, to dozens of countries. Guided tours take visitors to the main hall, where an ancient machine park rattles and clicks. Women knit in the hall and check the quality.



Celciene Freitas comes from Brazil – now she works in the sheep wool manufacturer Burel in Portugal Source: dpa-tmn

The hardworking team includes Celciene Freitas, 35, who came from Brazil to Portugal in search of a “better life”. Previously, she was a domestic worker and was trained at her new employer for a year. What is different about her than before? Short pause for thought. “I’m married here – and had to get used to the cold.”

Mountain cheese is the culinary specialty

The culinary specialty in the Serra da Estrela is the mountain cheese, Queijo da Serra. Shepherds such as Fernando Jorge Nunes Cardoso, 43, and Armando Jorge Abreu, 51 provide this. Both come from shepherd families.

Abreu is taciturn and shoves a cigarette in front of the holy rows of teeth, while Cardoso explains that five liters of sheep’s milk are necessary for one kilo of cheese. The Bordaleira breed delivers the best quality.

Holidaymakers shouldn’t expect organic farm romance: His 220 animals, says Cardoso, “only have numbers and chips, no names”. Cardoso’s daughter, Rita, looks a bit off-the-beaten-headed. For the twelve-year-old it is clear what she does not want to become under any circumstances: shepherdess. Her dream job is a lawyer.



In early summer, shepherd Luis do Cruz sets off with his flock of sheep to lush pastures up in the mountains Source: dpa-tmn

Her father does not have to go hiking in the mountains with his herd. It’s different with Luis do Cruz: In early summer, the 58-year-old shepherd sets off for the lush pastures in the summit regions and doesn’t come back until two to three months later.

He used to spend the night on a rock under blankets and rain protection. And today? “In my car,” he says succinctly. Otherwise, not much has changed.

The highlights are the traditional festivals

Those who come to the Sterngebirge in June experience special traditions. For the Solstice Festival, the residents of Alvoco da Serra dress up the place with crepe paper decorations – it is the social event of the year. Half pigs wander around on barbecues and musicians. The lantern hike is atmospheric in the dark.

It’s not far from Seia in Folgosa da Madalena on June 24th, on St. John’s Day. Then shepherds drive their animals from far and wide to “bless the herds” in the flagged place. Every shepherd brings up his best sheep and goats. Some wear huge bells and colorful bridles decorated with embroidery and tassels.



There is a big festival in June: to bless the herds, sheep and goats are decorated with tassels, bells and colorful bridles Source: dpa-tmn

The ritual consists of driving the herd in the village center around the Johanneskirche – three times on the right and three times on the left. Then, people believe, Saint John will take care of the cattle protection until next year.

Herd follows herd. The animals need twenty seconds for a round, hand-stopped. The bells go through the marrow. Whoever is in the front row gets feces.

How to brake a herd that has picked up speed after three laps and make it run in the opposite direction? “It’s really difficult,” explains one of the shepherds. What he doesn’t say: Not only the shepherd dogs, but also the baits help.

The last question remains: why three times around the church? “I don’t know,” Cruz admits. “But my father and grandfather already did that.”

When the ceremony ends, the floor around the church looks pitiful. The fire department uses hoses to fight the excrement – while strangers are suddenly asked to go to a private house for wine and sausages. Yes, good old Portugal is alive here too.

Tips and information

Getting there: Usually by plane to Lisbon or Porto, then by rental car to the Serra da Estrela.

Best travel time: April to October

Accommodation: The 4-star hotel “Casa das Penhas Douradas”, with pool, spa and restaurant, is located at 1500 meters and offers beautiful views, double rooms from 135 euros, (casadaspenhasdouradas.pt). Cheaper is the simple but clean and personable “Hotel Vale do Zezere”, which is also located in Manteigas. The family-run restaurant offers good regional cuisine, double rooms from 45 euros (hotelvaledozezere.com).

Information desk: visitportugal.com