Service dog trainee ever fails ‘every single test’ in adorable video

A puppy that failed to become a service dog was filmed causing chaos as he tipped his trainers out of wheelchairs and tried to drag an entire fridge across the floor

This dog filmed being the most useless service dog ever has melted hearts after the video montage of him “failing every test” went viral on Twitter.

Ryker, an excitable Belgian Malinois, was seen as a puppy knocking a walker out of his trainer’s hands and then dragging him out of a wheelchair after being distracted by a ball.

The pooch’s attempt to fetch a bottle of water ends up with it being dribbled all over the floor before it is finally given – squashed and empty – to his master.

In an even more hilarious moment, the dog is tasked with opening the door of the fridge but instead drags the entire thing across the floor.

The video was originally posted on the Double H Canine Training Academy Facebook page, but then Twitter user @KimmyMonte shared it yesterday – and it has now been viewed more than 2.6 million times in just 24 hours.

She wrote: “This dog literally failed every single test thrown at him to become a service dog and I am scream laughing. But imho [in my honest opinion]he’s still a very very good boy.”

Commenting on the video, a dog-lover wrote: “It’s not really fair when you put a tennis ball on the bottom of a walker. This clearly superior at fetch…if you want a refrigerator brought to you, this your dog!”

“Any chance I can get his number? I have a fridge that needs moving,” joked another person.

A third enchanted viewer wrote: “He doesn’t understand this game, but my god he’s giving it his all.”

“I think this dog has somehow cured my depression,” commented another person.

Ryker eventually calmed down and found his true calling – as a bomb detection dog with a life-saving nose.

This comes after a newborn puppy decided to feed while upside down next to its more normal siblings in an adorable video.

And this lovable doofus dog made Reddit users laugh with his unique sleeping position.