Sescam director has coronavirus

The handling supervisor of the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service, Regina Leal, has been in quarantine because she tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days ago. As verified by ABC sources from the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, Leal deals with coronavirus, albeit slightly, so he has not needed health center admission and also is recouping in your home.

It is the first high placement of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha egional impacted by Covid-19, after, as reported by this paper, the examinations executed on the Minister of Social Welfare, Aurelia Sánchez, offered negative outcomes after developing pneumonia, where he completely recuperated days ago and also returned to his ordinary task.

Given that the wellness crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the person that has actually appeared from the beginning to provide the media the everyday data of infections and also fatalities from Covod-19 in the area has been the director general of Public Health, Juan Camacho.