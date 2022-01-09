Set goals, find joy, and take ‘athlete’s naps,’ according to Daniel Craig’s personal trainer.

Set goals, find joy, and take ‘athlete’s naps,’ says Daniel Craig’s personal trainer.

Simon Waterson has worked with a slew of celebrities to prepare them for major film roles, and he believes we can all learn from their experiences.

In 2005, Simon Waterson saw Daniel Craig for the first time just days after he was announced as the new James Bond.

With a half-eaten bacon sandwich in one hand and a roll-up cigarette in the other, the actor declared, “You must be the trainer.”

Craig has evolved into a hardened athlete who drinks plant-based post-workout performance shakes stuffed with hemp milk, goji berries, and handfuls of spinach after five blockbusters.

“Without Simon’s help and guidance, I wouldn’t have made it through 15 years of playing James Bond,” Craig has said. Waterson took a “training buddy” approach, doing every single exercise he demanded of Craig.

007 isn’t the only one.

From Marvel’s Captain America to Star Wars’ stormtroopers, Waterson has the rights to beef up everyone.

In his new book, Intelligent Fitness, a galaxy of Hollywood stars pay gushing tribute to him, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Pratt, and Luke Evans.

Actors frequently keep their regimes closely guarded secrets.

When Waterson asked for permission to include his former clients, he ran into the opposite issue.

“They were all clamoring to be in it, and if I told one of them they wouldn’t be, they demanded to know why.”

The book details his grueling 3.30 a.m. sessions in the Sahara desert with Jake Gyllenhaal and virtual workouts with Bryce Dallas Howard, with the goal of helping you “train like a star.”

Blake Lively did squats while holding her baby on her chest.

Léa Seydoux’s sessions were “a lot of fun, dancing, music, jumping around,” whereas Jack Black’s were brief – he claimed he just wanted to play frisbee.

“Just the arms, mate, they’re the only things on show,” Sam Worthington told Waterson.

Waterson, a 47-year-old former Royal Navy commando from Hull, has a few guiding principles: “First and foremost, be kind to yourself.”

Make sure your goals are attainable.

Allow for more recovery time than you think you’ll require.

“You want to look like yourself at all times.

You want to have 100 percent of your genetic potential, not someone else’s, because that doesn’t work.

