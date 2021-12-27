‘Set him free of beings who had lived in him for months,’ says a 32-year-old woman as she stabs her boyfriend with a sword.

‘Set him free of beings who had lived in him for months,’ a 32-year-old woman smiles as she stabs her boyfriend with a sword to’set him free of beings who had lived in him for months.’

AFTER being arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a sword, a WOMAN smiles in her mugshot.

Brittany Wilson, 32, was discovered covered in blood outside her boyfriend’s house on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

The sword was discovered on the lawn in front of the house.

Wilson allegedly dialed 911 and confessed to the murder of her boyfriend.

“Officers discovered a deceased male in the basement of the residents with apparent stab wounds on his body,” according to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

“Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home, this 34-year-old male was later determined.”

Wilson’s live-in partner, Harrison Stephen Foster, has been identified as the victim.

Wilson was apprehended and taken to the municipal jail in Cape Girardeau.

She’s been charged with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Her bond was set at (dollar)2 million in cash, according to the police department.

Wilson is wearing an orange jumpsuit and smiling ear to ear in her mugshot, which was released on Saturday.

Wilson admitted to taking methamphetamines with Foster on Friday and that Foster had “several other entities living inside his body for several months,” according to police.

Wilson claims that stabbing Foster “set him free.”

She is currently detained, and it is unknown if she has retained an attorney to represent her.

