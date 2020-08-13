Setback For Man Utd As $142M Target Hints That He Is Not Moving To Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho’s latest statement has hinted he might not be moving to Manchester United in the ongoing summer transfer window after all.

Sancho has been Man Utd’s top transfer target over the last few months, but The Red Devils are not willing to meet Dortmund’s demands of $142 million for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Despite the summer transfer window being open till Oct. 5, Dortmund had set an Aug. 10 deadline for Man Utd to seal Sancho’s deal. With the deadline passing, Dortmund’s sporting director recently declared that Sancho, who still has two years left in his current contract with the Bundesliga side, will remain with them for another season at least.

Even after the sporting director’s statement, there were rumors that Man Utd were not going to give up on Sancho as yet considering the player has been impressive in the yellow jersey over the last two seasons, having scored 33 competitive goals.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming to strengthen the squad for the next campaign and he believes Sancho will be a perfect fit and blend well with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Paul Pogba.

Sancho currently is in Switzerland with Dortmund for their pre-season ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. The Englishman played 45 minutes in Dortmund’s 6-0 victory over Altach in a friendly match on Wednesday.

After the game, Sancho was interviewed by Dortmund’s official channel BVB TV, where he revealed his desire to become a leader in the current Dortmund squad.

“I love playing with this lot. It is a special bunch. We’ve got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them. I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them. I joined when I was 17. Some of the lads are the same age. I’ve been there and done that. I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well,” added Sancho, who was reportedly asked to take a pay cut by Man Utd.

English website Daily Mail has claimed they have received inside information stating Man Utd first asked Sancho to take a pay cut before offering him a second deal that just matches his current deal at Dortmund: $248,000-a-week.