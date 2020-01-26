Seth MacFarlane donates $1 million to Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital amid bushfire crisis

American actor Seth MacFarlane is the latest celebrity to show his support for Australia’s bushfire recovery — donating $1million to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, founded by Steve and Terri Irwin in 2002, said the donation will ‘help with the influx of patients affected by drought and bushfire’.

The zoo will name a new Koala Intensive Care Ward ‘in recognition of Seth’s generosity’.

‘Plans for the Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward are well underway and we’ll soon begin construction on this crucial expansion to the hospital,” the zoo wrote on Twitter.

‘Thank you for being a Wildlife Warrior, Seth!’

Terri Irwin issued a message of thanks to MacFarlane for his incredible donation.

‘This donation will enable us to not only treat more koalas, but to also more effectively treat koalas with burns and severe injuries.

‘Seth’s generosity gives me hope for the future of koalas.’