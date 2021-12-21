Seven chilling details in Madelyn Allen’s ‘kidnapping,’ including strange text, as cops claim she was ‘raped several times a day.’

The chilling details surrounding Madelyn Allen’s alleged kidnapping include strange text messages and reports of multiple rapes per day.

After being reported missing last week, Madelyn, 19, was rescued on Saturday from the Utah home of suspect Brent Brown, 39.

Brown is accused of aggravated kidnapping, rape, object rape, and obstruction of justice after the Snow College student was discovered at a home in Loa, Wayne County.

The case’s details that have so far been made public are sparse, but chilling.

“I love you!” Madelyn texted her family members on the morning of Tuesday, December 14th.

Before taking her phone away, authorities believe Brown allowed her to send the text.

Madelyn’s family contacted the police after receiving an unexpected text.

Her college roommates also alerted authorities to her disappearance.

After receiving a call from Madelyn’s phone and being directed to the house where she was being held, police obtained permission to search the house from the owner’s parents, Brown.

According to an affidavit obtained by KSL, they eventually discovered Madelyn in a basement area in “what is described as a coal storage area of the residence… completely covered in coal.”

Madelyn was caught on camera leaving her dorm on the day she was supposed to meet Brown, December 13.

Authorities say he picked her up and drove her 87 miles away from her school to his parents’ house.

Brown claims the relationship was mutually beneficial.

According to the affidavit, Madelyn met Brown on an app.

Brown told police he met her on a bondage group chat, according to the document.

He also claims that she gave him her phone and he allowed her to send a text to her family before locking it and refusing to let her use it again.

According to the affidavit, Brown would allegedly tie the woman up while he went to work, leaving enough slack for her to get food and use the bathroom.

According to the suspect, tying her up was a form of sexual role-playing.

According to the affidavit, she became aware of “the situation she was in and began to worry she would not be able to leave” on December 14.

Madelyn claimed that Brown “raped her several times daily” and that she refused to have sex with him.

Brown had “threatened her, saying if she left or told anyone about him, he would come after her family and sister,” according to the affidavit, and she was afraid to leave because he knew her family’s address.

Madelyn told police that she saw a news report about Brown while she was at Brown’s house.

