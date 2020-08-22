Seven dead in southwest China landslide

CHENGDU, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Seven villagers were killed and two others remain missing after heavy rain unleashed a landslide in southwest China’s Sichuan Province early on Friday, local authorities confirmed.

The landslide, with a total volume of about 800,000 cubic meters, hit the Zhonghai Village in the city of Ya’an at around 3:50 a.m., according to the municipal emergency management bureau of Ya’an.

Local authorities said they evacuated 55 villagers on Thursday afternoon after days of intense rain left cracks on local hills, and other signs of geological hazards. Nine villagers, however, returned to their homes without permission on Thursday evening.

They were buried after the landslide severely damaged eight houses. Three were found dead, while four died in the hospital after treatment failed.

Sichuan Province on Tuesday activated their highest level of flood control response for the first time on record, as continuous rainfall swelled 22 major rivers to the point of exceeding their flood warning levels, causing floods in the cities of Ya’an and Leshan. Enditem