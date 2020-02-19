Seven Group up on energy and service

Industrial services and energy have powered a revenue hike for Seven Group Holdings in the first half.

But the diversified group, which owns WesTrac, Coates Hire and SGH Energy and part-owns Beach Energy and Seven West Media, has posted a 26 per cent drop in first-half statutory net profit to $38.9 million after significant items.

The big costs included a $112.7 million impairment of Seven West Media and a $104.1 million impairment in its Bivins US energy assets.

However, the group’s underlying net profit was up 3.16 per cent at $254.7 million compared with the prior first half after an 11.66 per cent jump in revenue to $2.26 billion.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax rolled in at $417.6 million.

Seven Group chief executive Ryan Stokes attributed the strong first half to the company’s operational focus and its capital investments in industrial services and energy.

“Throughout the first half we have remained focused on supporting our customers in their mining, construction and infrastructure activities,” he said.

“Both mining production and infrastructure activity outlooks remains robust, which will support our industrial and energy interests.”

He said the WesTrac and Coates Hire segments should be able to leverage their market-leading positions to get new projects.

The group expects full-year underlying earnings before interest and tax to be high single-digit growth on the previous financial year.

The board declared a fully franked interim dividend of 21 cents per share, which is the same as in the prior corresponding period.