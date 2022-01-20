Seven life-saving lessons from the HIV/AIDS pandemic were not applied to the Covid pandemic.

Seven life-saving lessons from HIV/AIDS were not applied to the Covid pandemic.

Marc Thompson, who has been fighting the Aids crisis, as well as HIV, since the 1980s, says, “You’d think it never happened.”

I’d asked Thompson, host of We Were Always Here, a podcast about HIV in the UK, what lessons the country had failed to learn from the previous pandemic in its response to Covid.

His response echoed that of many survivors I’ve spoken to over the past two years, people who distributed money and condoms, founded charities, and lobbied politicians – all while battling the virus themselves: no one had asked.

The government did not consult them, and the general public was largely unaware of the situation.

This time last year, more than 1,000 people were dying from coronavirus every day, as the most-streamed television drama, Channel 4’s It’s A Sin, Russell T Davies’ illustrious series about Aids in the 1980s, was being binge-watched.

Many people, on the other hand, reacted as if they were watching an 1880s period drama rather than one that they had lived through.

All of that knowledge was lost, along with lessons learned from a public health crisis that could have saved lives today.

Two years after the first known cases of coronavirus in the UK, we now have the highest death toll in Europe.

More than 151,000 families are mourning the loss of a loved one.

It’s easier to chalk this up to bad luck than to face the fact that pandemics prey on weak defenses, not just in the human body but also in the political body.

In the 1990s, France had twice as many Aids deaths as the UK.

Its government took a long time to respond, and drug policies were based on speculation rather than evidence.

“Thanks to Norman Fowler [the Health Secretary in the 1980s]introducing needle exchanges and harm reduction, we were way ahead,” Lisa Power, who spent more than a decade as policy director of the Terrence Higgins Trust, Britain’s largest HIV charity, tells me.

“However, in France, Italy, and Spain, they were all abstinence-based drug treatment models.”

People were simply charged with crimes or imprisoned as a result of their actions.

