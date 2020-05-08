Seven major afforestation projects launched in Beijing’s Chaoyang district

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Seven major afforestation projects have recently been launched in Beijing’s Chaoyang district as part of a plan to increase tree and plant coverage by over six million square meters in the district’s urban, countryside and riverside areas by the end of 2020.

The project along the Dayangfanggou Brook will incorporate over 30 kinds of vegetation when finished before this October. Covering a total area of 90,000 square meters, it aims to improve watercourse protection, wind and sand fixation, and water pollution prevention.

In addition, the project will connect the river with the nearby Taoxi Park upon completion, strengthening Beijing’s efforts to phase out non-capital functions.

Currently, fences were put up along the construction site of the Dayangfanggou Brook. A dozen of construction machineries are busy engaging in land reclamation work.

In recent years, the Dayangfanggou Brook has become much clearer due to efforts by the local government in sewage treatment. Some 140,000 citizens in Chaoyang district have also gained access to suburban forest parks with an area totaling one million square meters.

The project along the Dayangfanggou Brook is one of the 12 major afforestation projects of Beijing’s Chaoyang district this year, which is part of the city’s new round of “One Million Mu Afforestation Project.” Another eight afforestation continuation projects in Chaoyang district have now also restarted.