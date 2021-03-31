Seven more walk-in Covid test centres are being set up this week

Five of the new centres are in the east of the country.
SEVEN ADDITIONAL WALK-IN Covid-19 testing centres for asymptomatic people will be set up at various locations around Ireland this week.
The centres were first established last week when five of them were set up in areas where the rate of coronavirus infections is high.
No GP appointment is needed in order to attend one of the centres and no fee applies.
People with symptoms of Covid-19 are still encouraged to arrange a test through a GP.
The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced the location of six of the centres on Twitter today. They are at:
- City of Dublin Education and Training Board in Finglas, Dublin
- Quay Street Car Park in Balbriggan, Dublin
- Crumlin GAA Club House in Crumlin, Dublin
- Navan O’Mahonys GAA Club in Navan, Meath
- Athlone Regional Sports Centre in Athlone, Westmeath
- The Town Hall/Library Carpark in Ballinasloe, Galway
Donnelly said that another centre will be set up in Kildare. He added that full details, including opening days and operating times will be announced soon.
The Journal understands that the centres in Finglas, Balbriggan and Navan will all be open tomorrow.
The testing centres were set up in order to help understand why Covid-19 is spreading in certain areas and to help uncover cases where people don’t suffer any symptoms.