Seven players post double-digits, leading Shandong past Fujian in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Lester Hudson had 32 points and 13 assists, and six of his teammates recorded double-digit points, leading the Shandong Heroes to a 115-99 victory over the Fujian Sturgeons in the CBA here on Wednesday.

Trae Golden opened the scoring for Fujian with a three-pointer before Shandong came from behind to seize the lead. Hudson contributed eight assists to give his side a 62-54 lead by the interval.

As the second half kicked off, Shandong initiated a fast break to end the third period with a 22-point lead in hand, making it mission impossible for Fujian to change the result in the last quarter.

“We did well in terms of teamwork and defense,” said Shandong coach Gong Xiaobin, adding that the team needed to improve constantly on the basis of previous problems.

Andrew Nicholson led Fujian with 35 points and 11 rebounds. Only two other players scored in double-digits for Fujian.

“It is a result of good teamwork. We enjoyed the game,” said Hudson.

Shandong now sits on sixth in the rankings, while Fujian remains tailender in the 19-team table. Enditem